CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a semi-trailer truck early Wednesday, when she ran into traffic after an argument with another woman in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said two women were standing on the 6800 block of South Western Avenue and arguing shortly after midnight, when one of them ran out into traffic.

A passing semi-trailer truck hit her, and she was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. She later was pronounced dead.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.