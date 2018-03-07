CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8th grader from Edgewater has a nose for news and loves being a part of the working press.

Joseph Gorman is one of 44 kids around the globe working for the Scholastic Kids Press Corps.

The corps consists of talented 10- to 14-year-olds who have a passion for telling stories that appeal to their peers.

Gorman plays two roles at Sacred Heart Academy & Hardey Prep. When the blazer is on, he’s a student; when the blazer’s off, he’s reporting for Scholastic or the school newspaper he founded in sixth grade.

He wants to get young people excited about news, and has found his purpose.

“I think that it’s just really cool, because I’m able to tell other people about what’s going on around them; and I think that that’s crucial to having a very well-rounded society,” he said.

Gorman’s stories have reached more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.