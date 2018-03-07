CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra is advising riders on the BNSF lines to avoid Union Station, after a person was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon by a train in west suburban Riverside.

Shortly before 3 p.m., inbound and outbound trains were halted.

Overcrowding prevention plan has been put in place at union station. BNSF passengers urged to avoid union station. No trains going in or out do to a person struck and killed by a train in Riverside. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Bfl3oZNW9C — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 7, 2018

BNSF passengers are being asked to use the Union Pacific West line as an alternative route, or make other transportation arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

Tracks reopened shortly before 6 p.m., though Metra says trains are moving at reduced speeds.

BNSF riders should expect extensive delays.