CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide, after allegedly killing a single mother when he slammed into her car while driving drunk and speeding in west suburban Berwyn on Tuesday.

Berwyn police said Jose Zamago-Gaugin, of Chicago, was driving a Nissan more than 80 mph and with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit around 3 a.m. Tuesday, when he crossed the double yellow center line on Ogden Avenue, and crashed into an oncoming Pontiac near Ridgeland Avenue.

The driver of the Pontiac, 25-year-old Mayra Rivera of Plainfield, had to be extricated from her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

Zamago-Gaugin and a female passenger also were injured in the crash. Police said before the wreck, the 20-year-old woman in the Nissan asked him to stop driving so fast and so recklessly, and demanded he let her get out of the car. When she stated sending text messages to people asking for help, Zamago-Gaugin allegedly took her phone and threw it on the floor of the car to stop her from calling anyone.

Zamago-Gaugin has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, one count of reckless homicide, and one count of unlawful restraint. Police also issued several traffic citations.