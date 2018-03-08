CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in the Budlong Woods neighborhood early Thursday.

Police said the man tried to drive around a group of people pushing a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Berwyn and Washtenaw avenues shortly after midnight, when one of the people pulled out a gun and shot the driver in the neck.

The victim was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, and later was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in serious condition Thursday morning.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.