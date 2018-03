CHICAGO (CBS) — A guest at the Conrad Hotel was robbed in his room early Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

Police said a 47-year-old man heard someone knocking on his door around 1:30 a.m. at the hotel at Erie and Rush streets.

When he opened the door, a man and woman entered his room and threatened him with a can of mace.

The robbers stole his money and ran off.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.