CHICAGO (CBS) — Five juniors from Whitney Young have earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Nationally, less than one percent of students earn a perfect score of 36 on the ACT exam.

Jack Fetsch, Jake Gerenraich, Sophie Ljung, Charlie Nevins and Dorothy Tarasul say they were all shocked to find out they got perfect scores.

Principal Dr. Joyce Kenner says it’s not unusual to have a student from Whitney Young get a perfect score.

But the school has never had five in one year.

“I think it is to the credit of our hard working students, dedicated parents and teachers that have prepared these students to achieve at this level,” says Kenner.

According to Chicago Public Schools, the average ACT score at Whitney Young is 28.