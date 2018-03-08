CHICAGO (CBS) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an indoor cannabis operation in Elburn.

On March 6, a Kane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was monitoring alleged suspicious activity from the warehouse.

A man leaving the property was identified as 26-year-old Maskin Gokhman of Grayslake.

He had two warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant allowed police to enter the warehouse at 250 West Nebraska Street.

Inside the warehouse, authorities discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation with approximately 200 cannabis plants.

Police also found 68 pounds of harvested cannabis with an estimated street value of $150,000.