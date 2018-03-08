Filed Under:cannabis, Elburn, Kane County Sheriff's Office, marijuana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an indoor cannabis operation in Elburn.

On March 6, a Kane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was monitoring alleged suspicious activity from the warehouse.

A man leaving the property was identified as 26-year-old Maskin Gokhman of Grayslake.

gokhm Kane Co. Investigates Marijuana Warehouse

(Credit: KCSO)

He had two warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant allowed police to enter the warehouse at 250 West Nebraska Street.

img 2382 Kane Co. Investigates Marijuana Warehouse

(Credit: KCSO)

Inside the warehouse, authorities discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation with approximately 200 cannabis plants.

Police also found 68 pounds of harvested cannabis with an estimated street value of $150,000.

