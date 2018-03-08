CHICAGO (CBS) — Testing on the Lake Street Bridge will begin Friday morning, closing the bridge to traffic.

It will be closed beginning Friday at midnight through 5:00 a.m. over the South Branch for balancing and testing.

That’s according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The testing is ahead of the upcoming boating season.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports eastbound traffic on Lake will be rerouted through Clinton, Washington and Wacker.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted along Wacker, Randolph and Canal.

Those using public transportation are asked to check CTA’s website to see how the closures will affect bus and train service.