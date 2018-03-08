CHICAGO (CBS) — A 46-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies, after police responded to an incident at his Logan Square home and found a stash of guns and drugs after he accidentally shot himself on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls of a person shot around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North Talman Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Frank Rousary allegedly told police he was taking out his trash when someone shot him in his back, according to published reports. Police said detectives determined Rousary was lying, and had accidentally shot himself.

When investigators searched his home, they found multiple guns and a stash of drugs; including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, ecstasy, mushrooms, and marijuana.

Rousary was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for his gunshot wound. He has been charged with five counts of drug possession, and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of more than 900 grams of heroin, and possession of methamphetamine.

A judge ordered Rousary held without bail on Wednesday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records.

Rousary was due back in court on Wednesday.