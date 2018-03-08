CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer injured his hand while disarming a man who tried to carjack him at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the suspect tried to steal the officer’s vehicle around 10:15 a.m. near 75th and Champlain. The officer fired a shot at the carjacker during a struggle, but did not hit him.

The officer was able to take away the suspect’s weapon, but suffered a minor hand injury in the struggle, and the man ran away through an alley.

Police said the officer was treated at the hospital and released a short time later.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area South detectives were investigating.