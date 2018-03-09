CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs shortstop Addison Russell will make is acting debut during a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Superior Donuts.”

Entertainment Weekly reports, the episode is scheduled to air on the Cubs home opening day, April 9.

Russell, playing himself, will stop by the donut shop to meet Arthur (Judd Hirsch), a Cubs superfan.

Arthur’s trying to break the record for attending the most consecutive games on opening day, but he loses his connection for tickets so he’s left scrambling for the first time in 43 years.

Sources say Russell taped the episode right before the start of spring training. He has never acted before, not even a school play.

Catch the episode April 9 on CBS 2