CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer faces possible life behind bars.

A grand jury handed down a 56 count indictment against Shomari Legghette.

Among them, first degree murder, plus gun and drug charges.

Prosecutors say Legghette shot Commander Bauer to death during a chase and a scuffle outside the Thompson Center last month.

Legghette is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.