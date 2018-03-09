CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities say a suburban man faces charges after a folder with child porn was allegedly found in his bag at O’Hare International Airport.

63-year-old Michael J. Corley of Hawthorn Woods is charged with two felony counts of child pornography.

His bail was set at $20,000.

According to police, Corley’s bag was flagged during a Transportation Security Administration screening.

The agent found a folder inside his bag that contained 47 pages of printed child pornography.

That’s according to prosecutors.

Corley was taken off his plane and arrested by Chicago Police.

His attorney says he works in pharmaceutical sales and previously lived in Lake Zurich.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that if Corley is released on bond, he would be restricted from interacting with anyone under the age of 18.

Prosecutors first asked if Corley could be banned from using any electronic device.

His attorney argued he needed access to a phone and computer to do his work.

Court records show Corley has no prior criminal history.

His next scheduled court date is set for March 28.