CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were injured, one of them critically, in an apartment fire Friday morning in the East Side neighborhood.

The fire started around 8 a.m. at a two-story seven-unit apartment building near 105th and Ewing. Sources said at least one person was trapped, and had to be rescued by a neighbor.

S&B at 10520 S. Ewing st. 75x 100 Two story ordinary CFD going defensive at present 1 yellow transported to trinity. All companies working pic.twitter.com/DqY6gq9WZl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 9, 2018

The woman who owns a salon on the first floor of the building said she arrived at 7:15 a.m., and called the Fire Department when she smelled something wrong. She said firefighters were on the scene before the fire started in earnest.

Firefighters could be seen using two ladder trucks to douse the flames. Firefighters also were on the roof of a neighboring building to pour water on the fire.

A Fire Department spokesperson said two people went to hospitals as of 9:30 a.m. One person went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, the other went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials said paramedics treated a third person who refused to go to a hospital.

Yvonne Carmona said she barely escaped the flames.

“The whole building was engulfed before you knew it. First it was bad smoke, and as soon as I got dressed, I only had five minutes. I was in my pajamas, and by the time we opened the door, the whole place was already going up,” she said.

Dennis Johnson said firefighters also rescued his cats from the blaze.

“I went outside to look, got my coat, wasn’t even dressed at the time. By the time I got out, the cats wouldn’t come out, so I asked one of the firemen. He went in and got my two cats out for me,” he said. “It was a blessing.”

Around 10 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a 2-11 alarm to bring in additional engines and tower ladder trucks to battle the flames. The roof collapsed a short time later.

The flames also spread to a neighboring building. The fire was struck out around 10:45 a.m.