CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say a convicted felon is facing charges after he was found with a gun and marijuana during a traffic stop.

22-year-old Javier A. Llanas of Oswego was charged with “felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis.”

Earlier this week, officers saw Llanas driving with expired registration in the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue.

After pulling over Llanas, officers took him into custody after finding out he had an expired license.

Authorities also discovered he had an active warrant out for his arrest in Kane County for a weapons offense.

Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol in the driver’s seat. Also found were small bags containing marijuana, gloves and a black face mask.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Llanas is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

His next court date is March 12.