CHICAGO (CBS) — A 55-year-old man was in custody Friday, after he allegedly shot two people at a bar in southwest suburban Joliet, one of them fatally.

According to published reports, the man walked into Izzy’s, a bar at Dearborn and Theodore in Joliet, and then shot the bartender. When other people inside the bar tried to subdue him, a second person was shot.

People at the bar disarmed the gunman and held him there until police arrived.

The bartender was pronounced dead at the scene. The Will County Coroner’s office identified him as 52-year-old Daniel Rios III, of Joliet. He died of a single gunshot wound.

The second person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the gunman also was injured in the struggle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was under police g uard.

Joliet police and the Will County State’s Attorney’s office were investigating. Police said charges were pending Friday afternoon.