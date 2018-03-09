CHICAGO (CBS) — One person reportedly was killed and at least one other was wounded in a shooting at a Joliet bar early Friday.

WJOL Radiio reports a man walked into Izzy’s at Dearborn and Theodore in Joliet around 1:15 a.m., and fatally shot the bartender.

Some of the patrons in the bar then tried to subdue the gunman, and during a struggle, a second person was shot.

The suspected shooter also was injured, but it wasn’t exactly clear how. He was in custody and under police guard at the hospital.

Joliet Police have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

The bar was left in disarray after the murder and subsequent fight.

Drinks could still be seen on the bar.

The bar remained under police guard until shortly before 11 a.m.