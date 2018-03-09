CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra service was disrupted for nearly two hours Friday morning, after a Southwest Service train hit a cargo truck in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

The train hit a flatbed truck crossing the tracks near 76th and Columbus around 9 a.m. There are no gates or lights at that crossing.

The truck was badly damaged, and the train had some minor damage due to the crash, but there were no reports of injuries.

Trains were halted on the Southwest Service line until about 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.