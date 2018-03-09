CHICAGO (CBS) — A police-involved shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

At least one suspect is rushed to the hospital.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports from South Merrill.

The person who was shot was a 16-year-old.

He is in stable condition tonight.

The incident involved Chicago Police officers on undercover surveillance.

They were looking for suspects in a string of recent robberies in the area.

Two of which they tell us ended with people shot.

But their encounter with two young men on Merrill Avenue turned violent.

“The officers observed two subjects. They approached the two subjects to investigate further,” says Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan. “At one point the officer and the offender became involved in a confrontation. During which the offender was shot once.”

Chicago Police say they recovered a loaded pistol at the scene.

The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountabili