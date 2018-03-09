CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for the family or friends of a man who died of cold exposure in February.

69-year-old Harold L. Ziel was found unresponsive on February 12 in the 3800 block of North Nordica on the Northwest Side.

The man, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead March 1 according to authorities.

An autopsy showed Ziel died of “cardiovascular disease with cold exposure listed as a contributing factor.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the medical examiner’s office, at first, didn’t reveal the man’s identity pending notification of his family.

But the agency decided to release his name in the hopes that someone, a friend or a relative, will come forward.

Since October of 2017, at least 24 other people have died of cold exposure in Cook County.