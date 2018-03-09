CHICAGO (CBS) — A well-known soccer coach and father was on life support Friday morning, but brain dead, after a shooting in south suburban Robbins earlier this week.

Friends said 56-year-old Bill Dolehide, of Crestwood, was going to a meeting Wednesday night, when he was shot in the head while driving near 135th and St. Louis in Robbins.

Police said Dolehide and another driver were caught in a crossfire. The second driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Dolehide played water polo, and was a coach and referee with the Crestwood Soccer Club. His family was planning to donate his organs.

No one was in custody Friday morning. The Cook County Sheriff’s office was investigating.