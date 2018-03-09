Filed Under:Crime, Robbins, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A well-known soccer coach and father was on life support Friday morning, but brain dead, after a shooting in south suburban Robbins earlier this week.

Friends said 56-year-old Bill Dolehide, of Crestwood, was going to a meeting Wednesday night, when he was shot in the head while driving near 135th and St. Louis in Robbins.

Bill Dolehide (Photo supplied to CBS)

Police said Dolehide and another driver were caught in a crossfire. The second driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Dolehide played water polo, and was a coach and referee with the Crestwood Soccer Club. His family was planning to donate his organs.

No one was in custody Friday morning. The Cook County Sheriff’s office was investigating.

