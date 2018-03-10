CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s investigating a cluster of salmonella connected to kratom supplements.

The Food and Drug Administration and health departments from other states are also looking into the salmonella contamination.

40 cases of the outbreak have been reported in 28 states.

At least one case was identified in Illinois.

The Illinois resident reported purchasing kratom in Williamson County.

IDPH describes kratom as “a plant native to Southeast Asia that is consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute.”

Salmonella symptoms include abdominal cramping, chills, dehydration, diarrhea, fever, headache, muscle aches and nausea.

Symptoms can appear six to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria.