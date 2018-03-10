CHICAGO (CBS) — Tonight when you go to bed you have to remember to “spring” your clocks forward.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran says it signals the longer summer days to come.

Doctors say that extra hour of daylight comes at a price.

Disruptions to our internal clocks can make us more irritable and susceptible to daytime fatigue and sleepiness.

Studies have also shown that there’s also an increase in the number of fatal accidents on the Monday after people move their clocks forward an hour.

And that’s not all.

The change in a person’s circadian rhythm increases the risk of a heart attack.

There are some tricks to fight the fatigue.

Sleep with a mask to block all light so the sleep hormone melatonin can go up.

Turn on bright lights when you wake up.

Start the transition early by adjusting your sleep and wake time 15 minutes every day until Monday morning.