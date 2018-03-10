CHICAGO (CBS) — The Wells Street Bridge will be closed to traffic early Sunday morning because of testing and maintenance.

It’s for the upcoming boating season.

The bridge will be closed beginning at midnight and will reopen at 5:00 a.m.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says motorists and pedestrians traveling southbound to turn west on Kinzie Street to LaSalle Street Bridge during the closure.

CDOT says south of the closure, people can proceed on LaSalle Street or turn west on Wacker Drive, then south on Wells.

Those using public transportation are asked to check the CTA’s website for any impacts to service on the Brown Line.