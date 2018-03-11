CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend kicks off several St. Patrick’ Day events leading up to the big day on Saturday.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran and Suzanne Le Mignot talked to a mixologist with recipes for cocktails that could make you feel a wee bit Irish.

Tim Herlihy of Tullamore Dew presents a few Irish cocktails to order at your favorite spot or make at home.

The Irish Accent

2 oz Tullamore DEW original

3/4 oz freshly squeezed juice from 1 lemon

3/4 oz honey syrup

Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake until well chilled, about 10 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled double old fashioned glass.

The Irish Mule (With Mule Mug)

2oz Tullamore D.E.W. Original

1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Top with Ginger Beer

Lime Wheel Garnish

The Island Hopper

1.5oz Tullamore DEW XO Caribbean Cask

Top with Coconut Water

1 Brown Sugar Cube

3 dash Angostura bitters

Lime Zest