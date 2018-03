CHICAGO (CBS) — It is time to celebrate the luck of the Irish as St. Patrick’s Day festivities get underway throughout the city.

Thousands are expected to watch the South Side Irish Parade that starts at 103rd and Western Avenue.

Also the Northwest Side Irish Parade travels down Northwest Highway in Norwood Park.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management says it wants the public to celebrate responsibly.

The agency says extra staff will be on patrol to monitor both events.