CHICAGO (CBS) — Family members leap from a second story window to escape a raging house fire.

It broke out early Sunday morning in West Englewood on Wolcott Avenue near 71st Street.

The fire started in the basement and raced through the house.

One resident rushed to wake everyone up to get them outside.

People on the top floor trapped by flames had to make a drastic decision.

“It was too late for us to get anything,” says resident Mitchell Walker. “My niece jumped from there, my brother jumped from there and my nephew jumped from there.”

The 33-year-old niece was transported to Christ Hospital.

The other victim, a 57-year-old woman went to Holy Cross.

Both appear to be in stable condition.