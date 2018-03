CHICAGO (CBS) — The wait is over.

Loyola is dancing for the first time in 33 years.

The Ramblers entered the NCAA tournament hot, winners of 10 straight.

They’re coming in as a number 11 seed.

Loyola will take on the University of Miami, the number six seed.

The game will take place in Dallas in the South Region.

The winner will face the winner of the Tennessee and Wright State match-up.