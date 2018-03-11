CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting at a south suburban club sends two people to the hospital.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Police have still not said anything about a motive or if they’re looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

It began late Saturday night after authorities got a call of shots fired from the parking lot of bar.

The incident took place at Jimmy’s Place near 138th and Indiana Avenue.

When paramedics arrived, they found two people shot inside the bar.

One victim was shot in the arm.

The other was shot in the stomach.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the men were taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Police blocked off the street and parking lot Saturday night.

It’s not the first time police have been called to the bar.

In 2008, police got a call for a similar fight that led to shooting there.

In that incident, five people were injured.