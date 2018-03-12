CHICAGO (CBS) — The gadgets and gizmos of tomorrow are on display today.

More than 2,000 companies from around the world are in Chicago for the International Home + Housewares Show, an annual exhibition featuring the latest in kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets, home design and all the other accessories.

Big retailers, such as Target and Walmart, use the show to decide what will make it onto their shelves.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole got a peek at some of the innovations, such as reusable water bottles.

Check out the video below to view more of the featured items:

The event is being held at McCormick Place. It began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 and closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13; it is not open to the public.