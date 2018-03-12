CHICAGO (CBS) — The westbound lanes of the Jane Addams Tollway were still closed more than six hours after a police officer shot and killed a woman armed with a knife, after her SUV caught fire early Monday.

The shooting happened after the woman fled a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., police said. Illinois State Police were investigating the shooting.

Police said, around 12:30 a.m., officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on Cedar Avenue in Elgin, and the driver fled the scene. Officers soon halted their pursuit of the SUV, but a short time later, the vehicle was spotted headed west on I-90 near Route 25.

“It had obvious signs of damage,” Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. However, he said it was unclear if the vehicle had been damaged before it got on the expressway, or if it recently had been in a crash.

Elgin police officers contacted the driver, but disengaged when they noticed the woman was armed with a knife, and began negotiating with her to try to get her to surrender peacefully.

“During that time, she would periodically move her car up several feet,” Swoboda said.

After negotiating with the woman for more than an hour, officers noticed a fire had started in the vehicle.

Swoboda said officers approached the vehicle to try and pull the woman out, but said there was “an exchange” that prompted an officer to open fire on the woman.

“That’s the part that the state police will be investigating what occurred,” Swoboda said.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in nearby Hoffman Estates, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s family identified her as Decynthia Clements.

“I want to express my condolences to the family. Anytime someone loses their life, especially in an incident like this, it’s just extremely sad,” Swoboda said.

Officers on the scene were wearing body cameras, so the video footage would be part of the investigation by Illinois State Police, according to Swoboda.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation into the shooting.

Illinois State Police blocked traffic in both directions on the Jane Addams Tollway after the shooting to investigate, but reopened the eastbound lanes around 5 a.m.

The westbound lanes remained closed near Route 25 as of 7:45 a.m.