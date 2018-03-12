CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with making a false bomb threat on an American Airlines flight at O’Hare International Airport on Friday.

Prosecutors said Michael Bielinski threatened the woman in the seat next to him on American Airlines Flight 1316 before takeoff on Friday. According to published reports, Bielinski allegedly told the woman he was going to blow up the plane, and everyone was going to die.

The woman told the flight crew about the threat, and said the man smelled like gasoline.

Police said Bielnski was removed from the plane, and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat.

Bielinski’s bail was set at $5,000 at a bond hearing on Sunday. He was due back in court on Thursday.