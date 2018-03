CHICAGO (CBS) — A small plane crashed during a landing at Chicago Rockford Airport on Monday.

Crews responding to a single engine plane crash at Chicago Rockford International airport. @rrstar #rockstarzphotos pic.twitter.com/SXjXUEwFZw — Arturo Fernandez (@ArturoFernandez) March 12, 2018

The Rockford Register Star reports, a Cessna 182 crashed around 9:45 a.m. on a runway near Blackhawk and Falcon roads.

The pilot was not injured.

The FAA will be assisting with the investigation to determine a cause, according to a news release.

The airport is open and there are no flight delays.