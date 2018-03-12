CHICAGO (CBS) — Shootings killed at least four people and wounded at least 14 others across Chicago this weekend, authorities said.

The latest fatal shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said two men were found shot to death in an auto shop in the 3300 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

A 33-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Both had been shot in the head. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the older man as Gilberto Casteneda. The younger man’s name has not been released.

About two hours earlier, 51-year-old Elliott Marshall was shot and killed while driving in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. Police said the man was driving south on Vincennes Avenue near 95th Street, when another vehicle pulled up, and someone inside shot him in the chest.

Around the same time, a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and chest while sitting in a car in the 900 block of North Richmond Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The victim, identified as Jason Rodriguez, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Among those wounded in other shootings this weekend, a 9-year-old girl was shot by her 3-year-old cousin when the boy found a gun Saturday morning in a home in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard. The girl suffered a single gunshot wound to her right arm, and was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

At least 13 other people were wounded in shootings between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.