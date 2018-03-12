CHICAGO (CBS) — A Kenosha woman has been charged after punching a Lake County judge in the face on a Metra train early Saturday.

Elizabeth Pope, 33, was charged with aggravated battery in a public space after she allegedly attacked Elizabeth Rochford. According to police, Rochford stood up for Pope’s son, who was being berated by his mom.

Pope reportedly called her son an “f- ing idiot.” Prosecutors say Rochford made eye contact with the boy and told him, “You are not an idiot.” That’s when Metra police say Pope walked down to the lower level of the train and punched the judge in the face several times. She also hit Rochford in the face with a cellphone, sending her to the hospital for stitches.

Rochford declined to comment.