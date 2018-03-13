(CBS) — Two car jackers held up a man with a 4-year-old child in his car Monday night in Naperville.

The two were sitting in a red 2016 Nissan Rogue about 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Allegra Circle. Two men walked up and one of them pulled out a handgun, Naperville police said. The suspects demanded the man’s cellphone and car keys, which he handed over.

The man and the child then got out of the car. The two suspects got in and drove off, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect No. 1: Black male, approximately 20 years old, 5-5 to 5-9, dark skin, thin build, dark curly hair. He was waring an unknown color hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, approximately 20 years old, shorter than the first suspect, wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, armed with a handgun.