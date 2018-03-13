CHICAGO (AP) — DeAndre Jordan dominated with 29 points and 18 rebounds, Lou Williams scored 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 112-106 on Tuesday night.

Tobias Harris added 18 points, and the Clippers took control late in the third quarter on the way to their fifth win in six games.

Bobby Portis led Chicago with 19 points and nine rebounds. Kris Dunn added 18 points and six assists. But with Lauri Markkanen sidelined by lower back spasms, the Bulls lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Clippers bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 14-4 run that bumped their lead from four to 14.

Rivers started it with a 19-footer, and Williams broke for a layup off a missed 3 by Chicago’s Noah Vonleh. Montrezl Harrell drove for a layup just under a minute into the fourth, making it 92-78, and Los Angeles maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Harris got off to a strong start, hitting three 3’s and scoring 15 points as the Clippers grabbed a 62-60 halftime lead. Jordan scored 14 in the half.

The Bulls were up by two in the closing minute when Zach LaVine and coach Fred Hoiberg got called for technicals, upset there was no foul called against Sindarius Thornwell as he blocked a dunk. Williams hit the technical free throws and two more foul shots to send Los Angeles to the locker room with the lead.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Avery Bradley could miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair muscles in his pubic area. The Clippers expect the recovery time to be six to eight weeks, meaning they would need to make the playoffs for him to play again this season. … The Clippers attempted 41 free throws compared to 15 for the Bulls, with Williams hitting 13 of 14 foul shots.

Bulls: With Markkanen sidelined, Vonleh started and eight points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Houston on Thursday.

Bulls: Visit Memphis on Thursday.

