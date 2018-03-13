CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after repeatedly ducking questions about whether he would sign legislation to license gun dealers in Illinois, Gov. Bruce Rauner announced he plans to veto the measure.

“It’s just not right. It’s unnecessary burdensome regulation. It’s redundant on top of existing federal regulations. It’s crushing to our small business owners, and creates bureaucracy that really doesn’t help keep our communities safer,” he told WJPF News Radio in southern Illinois.

The legislation, which passed the General Assembly last month, would require all gun dealers in Illinois to obtain licenses from the state. Rauner was repeatedly asked Monday whether he would sign the bill, but would only say he supports “comprehensive solution,” without saying whether that included licensing gun dealers.

While the legislation had bipartisan support in the House and Senate, it did not pass with enough votes to override a veto.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had repeatedly pressured Rauner to sign the legislation in recent weeks, accused the governor of putting next week’s primary election before public safety. Rauner is facing a challenge from conservative Illinois Rep. Jeanne Ives, who had urged the governor to veto the gun dealer licensing bill.

“The governor’s decision was cruel, it was cold and it was calculated to benefit his own politics at the expense of public safety. This veto is a slap in the face to crime victims, faith leaders and police who have pleaded with Governor Rauner to protect public safety by signing the Gun Dealer Licensing Act. This failure will be his legacy,” Emanuel said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The gun dealer licensing bill was the first piece of legislation sent to the governor in response to the deadly school shooting last month in Florida.

The House also has approved several other measures, including a ban on bump stocks and other modifications that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly, a 72-hour waiting period to purchase assault rifles, and increasing the age limit for buying assault rifles from 18 to 21. The Senate has yet to vote on those bills.

Rauner has said he supports a “comprehensive solution” on the gun control issue. On Monday, he said banning bump stocks, finding ways to make schools safer, keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, and strengthening penalties for repeat gun offenders.

“We need to support the Second Amendment, and respect our Constitution, but we can also be thoughtful about ways that we can improve safety in our schools, and keep our citizens safe; for example by being much tougher on repeat gun offenders, repeat felons,” he said Tuesday. “To keep our schools safer, we could come up with ways to have highly trained, highly well-armed security personnel at our schools who are very, very talented and able to protect our students.”

The mayor has said requiring Illinois gun dealers to be licensed by the state would help reduce illegal straw purchases, in which a person buys guns for someone else who can’t legally buy them.

“Nobody’s saying this is going to solve everything. There are things we still have to do as it relates to raising the age, and bump stock legislation, but this is a key component,” he said Monday.