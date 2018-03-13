CHICAGO (CBS) –Major retailers are duping consumers with deceptive sales pitches, a consumer group found.

Consumers Checkbook conducted a 10-month investigation, tracking prices on big-ticket items at major retailers. It found that 17 of the 19 companies were offering faux discounts. In reality, those items offered at steep discounts had actually been “on sale” for the same price in past weeks.

In some cases, the group found, the “sale price” never ended, CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports.

“Checkbook believes that by constantly offering items at sale prices—and rarely if ever offering them at regular prices—many retailers engage in deceptive advertising,” the study concluded.

The investigation found some stores’ pricing strategies are worse than others.

JCPenney, Kmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Sears offered the items at sale prices more than 75 percent of the time. At Neiman Marcus and Sears, 10 of the items at each retailer were on sale every time for 10 months.

“The stores are running those special-but-not-really-special discounts … to manipulate you into buying items right away,” the study concluded.