CHICAGO (CBS) — In 2015, Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo opened fire on Quintonio LeGrier in the vestibule of a West Side home, a shooting that left LeGrier and 55-year-old bystander Bettie Jones dead.

Now, questions are being raised about what really happened, and if witnesses are telling the entire truth.

In two statements to investigators in 2016, paramedic Joseph DiGiovanni said the bodies of LeGrier and Jones were both inside the apartment when they were shot. During a deposition with city attorneys, DiGiovanni changed his account of the bodies’ locations.

“That’s a corruption of the justice system. People are under oath. We expect them to testify truthfully. If you are a city employee or not a city employee, you still have to testify truthfully as to what happened,” said Basileios Foutris, an attorney for the LeGrier Estate.

“Something changed here, and what changed is these paramedics spoke to and were prepared by city lawyers.”

DiGiovanni is represented by the city. City lawyers had no comment.

“They want to do everything possible, it seems in this case, to reduce the distance between Quintonio LeGrier and the police officer,” said Jack Kennedy, another attorney for the LeGrier Estate.

In DiGiovanni’s deposition, read in court Tuesday, he said: “When I see pictures, things get fuzzy for me. What I’m trying to explain… this is a month later. I did hundreds of runs. I’m doing the best that I can without trying to feel like you’re coming at me personally.”

“There’s nothing fuzzy about what he said in his deposition. What’s clear is that he changed where the bodies were positioned,” Foutris said.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is schedule to give a deposition Thursday. Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be deposed on March 29.