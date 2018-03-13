CHICAGO (CBS) — An assistant soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School has been fired, after she was charged with sexually assaulting three students.

Police arrested 28-year-old Cori Beard last week for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with three male students. Since then, four more former students have come forward with similar allegations, according to police.

Board members with Community High School District 128 voted Monday night to fire the part-time assistant soccer coach.

Beard had been with the district since 2013, and had worked as a part-time assistant coach for the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.

The allegations came to light when administrators from Vernon Hills High School contacted police about alleged sexual misconduct between a school staff member and a student.

Police believe the incidents involving three current students happened between December 2016 and February 2018.

On Saturday, police announced Beard had been charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault. Investigators have been interviewing four more potential victims, all of them boys.

Last week, police asked any other possible victims to come forward.

“If you’re not comfortable with the police department, certainly reach out to the school staff, or to your family, or to a friend; and any advocate can bring information forward to us,” Vernon Hills Police Deputy Chief Patrick Zimmerman said.

Beard was due to appear for a bond review hearing on Tuesday. She was being held on $1 million bail.