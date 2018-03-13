CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured late Monday night, when a possible drunk driver crashed into a CTA bus in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Police said an SUV was driving too fast when it rear-ended a CTA bus at the intersection of 103rd and Halsted streets around 10:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was arrested, and police believe the 24-year-old man might have been driving under the influence. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

The CTA bus driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Two passengers on the bus refused medical attention, according to police.

Charges against the driver of the SUV were pending Tuesday morning.