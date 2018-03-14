CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is pleading for answers, after their father was one of two men shot and killed inside an auto body shop Saturday in Little Village.

One of the victims has been identified as 56-year-old Gilberto Casteneda, Gonzalez Auto Parts’ longtime owner. Those CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke to said he was well-liked by many in the community.

“Our father was the epitome of what a man, father, friend and grandfather should be,” Karina Torres said, one of Casteneda’s four children. “My dad took pride in his business, and the reason he had so many years of business and friendship is because of who he was as a man.”

The other victim is 33-year-old Alfonso Granados Reyes. Families say the men didn’t know each other.

Family of man shot and killed inside a #Littlevillage autobody shop pleads for answers and help finding killer. Another man was also shot and killed. They did not know each other. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZnqwiyvPUH — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 14, 2018

“If you ask around this community, you will hear the stories on top of stories of who he was and how much he was loved,” Torres said.

Police spent hours at the scene Saturday looking for evidence. The search for the gunman continued Wednesday.

“Please help us find whoever is responsible and enough is enough,” Casteneda said. “His only goal in life was to make his family happy, and we want him to know he did do that.”

Casteneda’s family is asking current customers who have their cars at the shop, which is located at 33rd and Lawndale, to be patient as they grieve during this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police; you can remain anonymous.