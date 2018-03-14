CHICAGO (CBS) — Police at Northwestern University have canceled a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after there were reports of shots fired and a person with a gun on campus.

The incident at Emerson and Maple was swatting incident. No victims or danger to the public. Area is secure. Police and Fire are clearing the area. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Police later determined the 911 calls and reports were a hoax. Police said the 911 call came from outside the Rockford area.

“We are prepared to call this incident a hoax,” Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew told reporters.

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Evanston police initially said they were investigating reports of shots fired near Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. The university said there were reports of a man with a gun at Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory. A call indicated that a person has shot his girlfriend.

Later, at 3:11 p.m., Evanston police said they searched the original area of the reported shooting and did not find anything. However, they said officers are still searching the area.

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Shortly before 4 p.m., the university partially lifted its campus lockdown. Northwestern instructed those in Englehart Hall to remain behind locked doors; those not in the area no longer needed to stay behind locked doors.