CHICAGO (CBS) — A student walkout at Romeoville High School has been postponed, due to a social media post apparently showing a student holding a gun. Police determined the gun wasn’t real and there was no threat, but the school changed its walkout plans as a precaution.

Students in Romeoville had planned to join the National School Walkout demonstration against gun violence on Wednesday.

However, Romeoville police said they were notified Tuesday of an Instagram post showing a male student holding what appeared to be a firearm. Although police determined it was actually an air-soft gun, and there was no threat to student safety, the school changed its plans for Wednesday as a precaution.

Classes were scheduled to go on as normal. The school said the walkout that had been planned for 10 a.m. has been postponed until a later date.

Principal Jim Blaney said, instead, students who wish can join him in the gym at 10 a.m. for a private demonstration.

According to published reports, a pro-gun group has organized a march to the school, to rally in support of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Blaney said he was not worried about the counter-demonstration. The school already had planned to have an increased police presence to keep students safe for the walkout. While the walkout has been postponed, Blaney said the extra police presence will stay in place to ensure school safety.