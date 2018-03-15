(CBS) — Police issued an Amber Alert for two toddlers who were last seen with their father, who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of their mother.

The alert was issued Wednesday night for 2-year-old Jordyn Washington, a girl, and 3-year-old Lynn Roby, a boy. Police said they were taken by their father, 46-year-old Lynn Washington, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

A protective order issued on Nov. 30 barred Washington from having any contact with the children, but police said he picked them up from a family friend about 12 hours after their mother, 27-year-old Lakisha Robie, was killed in a shooting at a BP gas station at 167th and Pulaski.

Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said Robie and Washington argued in a car shortly before she was shot.

Police said Washington is a person of interest in Robie’s death, and they want to question him about the shooting. They said Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.

Washington is black, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-9, weighs about 180 pounds, and has tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms.