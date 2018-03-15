Filed Under:Indiana, Local TV, missing woman, Silver Alert, Valparaiso

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest Indiana were searching for an 81-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, and might need medical assistance.

The Valparaiso Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Patricia Louise Kelley, who was last seen around noon Wednesday, driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous, with Indiana license plate 482APN.

Patricia Louise Kelley (Source: Valparaiso Police)

Police said Kelley “is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

She is white, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Valparaiso Police at 219-462-2135.

