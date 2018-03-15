CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest Indiana were searching for an 81-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, and might need medical assistance.

The Valparaiso Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Patricia Louise Kelley, who was last seen around noon Wednesday, driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous, with Indiana license plate 482APN.

Police said Kelley “is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

She is white, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Valparaiso Police at 219-462-2135.