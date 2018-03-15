CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager has been charged with attempted murder, for a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood one week ago.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and buttocks shortly after noon on March 8, near Wilson and Magnolia avenues. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in the West Ridge neighborhood. Police said he has been charged with attempted murder. Police did not release his name because he is a juvenile.

The suspect was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.