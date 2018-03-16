CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a man tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle before she walked away.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the 5700 block of South Western Avenue.

The offender engaged the teen in a conversation and told her to come towards him.

She continued to make her way to school and did not approach the man in his vehicle.

Afterwards, the man drove away on Western Avenue.

He is described as a black man with a goatee, wearing a gray sweater between the ages of 30 and 35.

He was driving a small gray four door car.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.